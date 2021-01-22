Airport Cop Nabs MAGA Insurrectionist After Spotting Him in Riot Video on Instagram
SOCIAL MEDIA SLUETH
Over the last two weeks, federal authorities have nabbed more than 100 Capitol rioters thanks, in part, to their active social-media accounts. That trend continued Friday, as the feds revealed one rioter, John Lolos, was arrested after he got booted from a flight—and an airport cop recognized him from a photo on his Instagram feed.
According to a criminal complaint, Lolos was removed from a Delta flight leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 8 after repeatedly yelling “Trump 2020!” and disturbing his fellow passengers. Lolos was waiting at the gate for a later flight when a Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority police officer started scrolling through Instagram. That’s when the cop came across a video of several rioters leaving the Capitol, including one man who was waving a “Trump 2020 Keep America Great!” flag that was hooked together with an American flag. “We did it, yeah! We stopped the vote,” the man says. The officer then recognized the booted passenger, who was wearing the same shirt, as the MAGA rioter—and alerted Capitol police.