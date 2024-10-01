Airport Shut Down After 737 MAX Tires Explode on Runway After Landing
TIRED OUT
Multiple tires on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by budget airline Ryanair exploded shortly after the jet landed at Milan Bergamo Airport on Tuesday morning, leading to a chaotic shutdown. Local newspaper Prima Bergamo reported that the incident occurred around 8 a.m., and the jet’s tires left damage across nearly 1,500 feet of asphalt. The 162 passengers and six crew members on board, who originally departed from Barcelona, were eventually able to disembark. Departures and arrivals at the airport, meanwhile, were suspended as cleanup crews worked to clear debris, with planes diverted to locations including Malpensa and Verona. Airport authorities estimated they would be able to reopen flights after 5 p.m. “Flight FR846 from Barcelona to Milan Bergamo (1 Oct) experienced a tyre issue upon landing at Milan Bergamo Airport,” said Ryanair in a statement.