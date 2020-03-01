Airport Starbucks Union Claims Immigrant, Transgender and Black Baristas Were Harassed
A labor union representing workers employed by HMSHost, which supplies workers for airport Starbucks and other in-terminal coffee shops nationwide, says a number of their transgender, immigrant and black members have suffered widespread discrimination and harassment. The New York Times reports that the union, called Unite Here, conducted a survey of 300 employees and found that dozens were told to speak English and many transgender employees were made fun of and ridiculed. The union also studied wage data for more than 2,000 employees and found that the median pay for black baristas was less than for white baristas. HMSHost denied the allegations and accused the union of spreading false information to help their negotiations. “We do not discriminate against any associate based on race, ethnicity, national origin, L.G.B.T.Q. status or any other reason,” the company said in a statement. “Our fair treatment policy ensures an open and inclusive environment.”