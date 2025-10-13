Airport Worker’s Attempt to Refuel Aircraft Goes Horribly Wrong in Wild Video

An airport worker lost control of a refueling hose at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, spraying a plane with gallons of highly flammable liquid. Video footage shows the unnamed ground crew worker refuelling an American Eagle aircraft when the hose slips from their hands, spinning violently out of control and coating both the plane and tarmac with a torrent of jet fuel. The worker steps away from the scene as the fuel begins to pool at their feet and around the plane. The exact amount of fuel spilled is not yet clear. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, telling The New York Post, “We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure.” An airport spokesman confirmed the spill had been contained and there was no further danger of the fuel spreading.

