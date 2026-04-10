Politics

Airports Warn Jet Fuel Shortages Are Just 3 Weeks Away Amid Trump‘s War

FUEL FOR THOUGHT

The incoming peak summer season has intensified concerns.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 12: Swissport fueler Benedicto Perez unplugs a fuel line from a ground tank after filling a JetBlue plane at the Oakland International Airport August 12, 2005 in Oakland, California. Northwest Airlines, American Airlines and Jet Blue all hiked fares on select routes on Friday in order to mitigate the impact of recent fuel shortages and the rapidly rising fuel costs as crude oil futures reached over $67 a barrel on Friday. The airline industry has been struggling to contain surging fuel costs, which have overtaken labor costs as the biggest expense for some airlines. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s Iran war threatens to cause “systemic” shortages of jet fuel in Europe within weeks. Reserves are running low, and the looming threat of the conflict deepening amid a fragile ceasefire is creating a concerning situation, ACI Europe, which represents EU airports, has warned, according to the Financial Times. The organization warned EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas about the partially shuttered Strait of Hormuz. “If the passage through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume in any significant and stable way within the next three weeks, systemic jet fuel shortage is set to become a reality for the EU,” the letter said. The incoming peak summer season has intensified concerns, it added. It comes as some Asian markets ration jet fuel as oil prices remain high, despite a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Israel, and Iran. “A supply crunch would severely disrupt airport operations and air connectivity, with the risk of harsh economic impacts for the communities affected and for Europe in case of a systemic shortage of jet fuel,” the letter warned.

Read it at Financial Times
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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