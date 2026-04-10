Airports Warn Jet Fuel Shortages Are Just 3 Weeks Away Amid Trump‘s War

President Donald Trump’s Iran war threatens to cause “systemic” shortages of jet fuel in Europe within weeks. Reserves are running low, and the looming threat of the conflict deepening amid a fragile ceasefire is creating a concerning situation, ACI Europe, which represents EU airports, has warned, according to the Financial Times. The organization warned EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas about the partially shuttered Strait of Hormuz. “If the passage through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume in any significant and stable way within the next three weeks, systemic jet fuel shortage is set to become a reality for the EU,” the letter said. The incoming peak summer season has intensified concerns, it added. It comes as some Asian markets ration jet fuel as oil prices remain high, despite a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Israel, and Iran. “A supply crunch would severely disrupt airport operations and air connectivity, with the risk of harsh economic impacts for the communities affected and for Europe in case of a systemic shortage of jet fuel,” the letter warned.