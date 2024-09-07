Aisle-Jumping Politician Made Me a Traveling Sex Slave: Aide

A male aide is accusing California State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil of forcing him into a “sex-based quid pro quo relationship” that he claims cost him three herniated discs, a destroyed hip, and his job.

In a filing released Thursday, Alvarado-Gil’s chief-of-staff Chad Condit, 57, claimed that the senator began asking him “if he had ever cheated on his wife and asked if (he) would ever be intimate with a boss” shortly after he was hired in December 2022.

Condit’s father, former Democratic Congressman Gary Condit, had been accused of affairs—including with missing intern Chandra Levy—which prompted Alvarado-Gil to allegedly ask whether Condit “would be like his father,” according to the affidavit.

Condit said the alleged inappropriate comments intensified over time. In March 2023, Alvarado-Gil allegedly began asking him “what his feelings are about ‘throuples’ and whether (he) thought his wife would be into that.” Condit claimed that Alvarado-Gil openly shared her sexual fantasies with him and other staff members, telling him “that she prefers short black men and old white guys like (Condit).”

Alvarado-Gil’s childhood best friend Venessa Bravo—who was hired to work with Alvarado-Gil despite having “no experience working in state government,” according to Condit—allegedly told Condit that Alvarado-Gil was bipolar in reaction to Condit’s allegations against Alvarado-Gil. Condit told Bravo that Alvarado-Gil had allegedly told him to come up to her hotel room because she had hurt herself, but upon entry, found her positioned on the “edge of the bed with just a t-shirt on.”

Despite Condit’s attempts to avoid Alvarado-Gil’s alleged sexual advances, things reportedly came to a head when the two traveled together to Inyo County for an event.

Alvarado-Gil allegedly “had her pants pulled down” when Condit came back from the bathroom and told him, “‘I want you to kiss it and prove your loyalty,’” according to the affidavit. “Alvarado-Gil appeared to enjoy her power and demanded this show of ‘loyalty’ on several occasions.”

However, the straw that literally broke Condit’s back was a similar scenario in which Condit claims he “suffered a back injury while performing (oral sex on Alvarado-Gil) in a car seat with his body having to twist and contort in the confined space of the car.” The pain led Condit to the doctor where he “discovered that the injury was more severe, and that (he) had suffered three herniated discs in his back and a collapsed hip.”

Condit said he made his objections to Alvarado-Gil’s advances known by wearing his wedding ring in the office and telling her to keep her distance. Alvarado-Gil allegedly reacted on one occasion by saying “nice ring,” adding “now I know she [Condit’s wife] doesn’t trust you.”

Condit alleges he was then fired in December 2023 after he refused to wear a Santa Claus costume and had been reprimanded by a human resources representative for refusing Alvarado-Gil’s advances. However, Condit alleged that even after his firing Alvarado-Gil “has continued to target (him) and his family since his termination with unwanted hostile behavior and lies about (him) and other family members.”

Alvarado-Gil made headlines last month for switching sides of the aisle, abandoning her state’s Democratic majority for the Republican minority, because “the pendulum has swung so far to the left that it has disengaged from what true Californians value.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Alvarado-Gil’s office for comment.