He’s Marching for George Floyd—and Mourning a ‘Good Cop’ Uncle Slain by a Looter

Hours after retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn was murdered by a looter, his heartbroken nephew went ahead with plans to join the 60,000 who marched in Houston protesting the murder of George Floyd.

The nephew, 30-year-old Houston rapper A.J. McQueen, wrote on Instagram, “Today while grieving the death of my Uncle I marched in solidarity for George Floyd in Houston. In my darkest moments all I tell myself is ‘I gotta keep moving.’ I don’t know if that’s healthy or not but it’s all I know. IDK how to stop, I feel like I’ll go crazy or something if I do. So I keep going… hoping that somehow my heart will heal if I try to be there for others.”

McQueen got the news of Dorn’s death before the June 2 march and saw it as all the more reason to join the protest. McQueen knew Dorn to have been a dedicated protector of those he was sworn to serve, the kind of cop every cop should be. McQueen has no doubt that Floyd would still be alive if a Minneapolis equivalent of Dorn had been present.