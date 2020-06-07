Man Charged in Murder of Former St. Louis Police Captain

CHEAT SHEET
An arrest has been made in the murder of former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Captain David Dorn, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney announced Sunday evening. A 24-year-old, Stephan Cannon, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, three counts of armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm. Dorn was shot and killed June 2 during looting at a St. Louis pawn shop. Investigators used surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses to identify the perpetrator. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office said no bond was allowed. “David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.