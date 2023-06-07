White Florida Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor Through Front Door Arrested
CUFFED
A white woman in Florida who fatally shot her Black neighbor through her front door has been arrested, authorities said. Susan Lorincz, 58, was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter with a firearm in relation to the death of 35-year-old Ajike Owens last week, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities claim that a Major Crimes Unit investigation found that the killing began with Lorincz becoming “angry at Owens’ children” as they played in a field near her home in Ocala. As the incident unfolded, Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son and swung at her children with an umbrella, authorities say. When they told their mother what happened, Owens knocked on Lorincz’s door multiple times and demanded that Lorincz come outside—it was then that authorities say Lorincz fired a single shot through the door. Lorincz allegedly claimed she’d acted in self-defense but “detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law,” the sheriff’s office said. Her manslaughter charge could be punishable by 30 years imprisonment. She is also charged with culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.