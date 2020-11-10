CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Transgender Woman Found on Philly Riverbank
CUFFED
Read it at CBS Philadelphia
A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a transgender woman, Dominique Rem’mie Fells, whose dismembered remains were discovered in June on a river bank in Philadelphia, police said. Akhenaton Jones was taken into custody in Los Angeles in connection with the 27-year-old’s death and will be extradited back to Pennsylvania. Jones, 36, was named as a suspect in the case back in June and an arrest warrant was issued for him after investigators uncovered mutilated legs, blood, and a bloody knife in a Philadelphia home.
Fells’ body was found with stab wounds at Schuylkill River on June 8. Friend Madelyn Morrison described her as a “fun” and “vibrant” person with a passion for fashion and music.