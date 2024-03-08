Akira Toriyama, the Japanese manga artist who created Dragon Ball, died last Friday of an acute subdural hematoma, according to his production studio. He was 68.

His death was announced on Thursday by Dragon Ball’s official X account, which shared a statement from Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo, the company that owns the sprawling franchise’s anime and gaming rights.

“It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm,” it said. “Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world.”

Tributes from Toriyama’s friends and some of the biggest names in manga were quickly collected by Weekly Shōnen Jump, the anthology magazine that discovered Toriyama and published his first manga in 1978.

In an introductory statement, the magazine said that his work had “transcended national borders and been read and loved all over the world.” His “overwhelming design sense” had had an incalculable impact on other artists and creators, it added.

“It’s too early,” One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda said. “The hole is too big.

Saying he’d admired Toriyama since childhood, Oda added, “He is one of the people who took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid, and created an era where both adults and children read and enjoy manga. He showed us the dream that manga can do things like this and that we can go to the world. He gave it to me.

“I hope that heaven will be a pleasant world just as you envisioned it,” he added.

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto said that he’d grown up reading Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball, wanting to follow in Toriyama’s footsteps. “For me, he was the god of salvation and the god of manga,” he said.

Having received news of the death of his teacher and guide, Kishimoto said, “I feel an even greater sense of loss than when Dragon Ball ended... I still don’t know how to deal with this hole in my heart.”

The studio statement said that Toriyama’s family had already held a small funeral service. In accordance with his wishes “for tranquility,” the company asked that well-wishers refrain from visiting or sending gifts.

Plans for a larger commemorative gathering are expected to be announced at a future date.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.