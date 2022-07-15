Akron Cops Shot Unarmed Jayland Walker More Than 40 Times, Autopsy Shows

An Ohio medical examiner revealed on Friday that Jayland Walker—a 25-year-old Black man who was unarmed when he was killed by Akron police last month—was shot more than 40 times by cops.

Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, said Walker had 41 entry wounds and another five graze wounds, with “several very devastating injuries that would cause death.”

On June 27, Walker died in a hail of gunfire after fleeing police, who initially tried to stop him for an alleged traffic violation. At some point in the car chase, Walker allegedly fired a gunshot, but he was ultimately unarmed when he got out of his vehicle and ran from cops on foot, Police Chief Stephen Mylett has said. Eight officers, all of whom are currently on paid leave, opened fire on Walker, sparking widespread outrage and massive protests across Akron. The NAACP has also called for the Department of Justice to launch a civil rights probe.

At the news conference Friday, Kohler released the preliminary autopsy findings, revealing the 46 entry and graze woulds. Kohler also observed 15 exit wounds where bullets left the body. He had five gunshot wounds in his back, but it’s unclear if he suffered those while running from cops, she said.

Fifteen of the gunshot wounds caused damage to his internal organs like his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, and kidney, Kohler said. Twenty-six bullets in total were recovered from his body.

“We are not able to say which bullet killed him,” Kohler said. “He had several devastating injuries.”

His death, which has been ruled a homicide, was ultimately caused by blood loss brought on by the shooting, Kohler said.