Ninth Woman Claims Al Franken Groped Her
A ninth woman has come forward with claims that former Democratic Sen. Al Franken groped her in 2006, while she was working for Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). The woman told New York magazine that she posed for a picture with Franken, who was a guest speaker at an event but not yet a senator, during which he grabbed and squeezed her behind. She said Franken “puts his hand on my ass. He’s telling the photographer, ‘Take another one. I think I blinked. Take another one’,” the woman said. “And I’m just frozen. It’s so violating. And then he gives me a little squeeze on my buttock, and I am bright red.” The woman says she didn’t say anything at the time but felt “deeply, deeply uncomfortable.” Franken had recently relaunched his comeback, first appearing on Conan and signing on to do a talk show on Sirius XM.