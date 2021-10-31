Al Franken Quashes Rumors He’ll Run for Gillibrand’s Senate Seat
LET’S BE FRANK
A month after adding fire to the rumor of a potential bid for senator in New York, former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (D) shut down the idea of running against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in 2024, reports Politico. Gillibrand had pushed to have Franken, who resigned in 2018, ousted from the Senate after multiple women came forward alleging unwanted touching. Last month, the former Saturday Night Live cast member told The New York Times that he was “keeping [his] options open” regarding a New York senate run. But spokeswoman Alexandra Fetissoff told Politico this weekend that “he has no intention of running for Senate.” An additional statement from Franken said: “Yes, I miss the Senate, but I’m not going to run against Kirsten Gillibrand.” Franken has reportedly made clear his regret over his resignation.