Al Franken: ‘I’m Keeping My Options Open’ for Another Senate Run
‘I WANTED DUE PROCESS’
Former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) told an interviewer, “I’m keeping my options open” when asked about the possibility of another run for political office. In a new interview ahead of his 15-city “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour” stand-up comedy tour, the SNL alum confirmed that he still has a political action committee and did not rule out a return to politics, while at the same time saying that he is currently keeping his “focus” on comedy.
In rare public comments about his ouster from the Senate following several sexual harassment allegations, Franken explained, “I wanted due process, but I had 36 colleagues and a majority leader who wouldn’t give it to me, so it was impossible.”
“But you have some regrets,” he continued, without getting specific. “It was a weird, tough situation in that moment. I love the Senate. I love the work that I did.”