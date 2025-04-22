Politics

Al Green Responds to Colleague’s Racial Dig: ‘Cannot Be Tolerated’

'ESPECIALLY SENSITIVE'

The Democratic lawmaker talked about his personal experience with racially coded language after a GOP colleague called him “boy.”

William Vaillancourt
Rep. Al Green
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Rep. Al Green responded Tuesday after a GOP colleague referred to him as “boy.”

The 77-year-old Texas Democrat, who is Black, began his press conference alongside other community leaders by noting his personal experience with such racially coded language.

“This is especially sensitive for me because, as a child, I remember my father being stopped by a peace officer, and the officer referred to my father as ‘boy.’ And my mother was ‘girl.’ And it wasn’t just that one time. It was the way society addressed people of color who were of African ancestry at the time,” Green said.

“It wasn’t said to indicate that you were youthful. It was said to demean, to degrade, to denigrate. It was said such that you would know your place in society, and it was something that you would have said immediately to you.”

White GOP Rep Calls 77-Year-Old Black Congressman ‘Boy’WHAT YEAR IS IT?
William Vaillancourt
Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Rep. Al Green.

On Monday, an interview surfaced of Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who is white, referring to Green as “boy” when she recalled the moment he stood up to address Donald Trump during the president’s speech to Congress in February.

Green never mentioned Harshbarger by name, but noted that due to her status and the fact that her comments came during an interview, the situation is “different” than if a layperson used the word to him on the street.

Congressman Al Green Holds Press Conference to Address Controversial Slur by a Colleague Calling Him "Boy," and Referring to His Cane as a Weapon, along with the Use of an LGBTQ+ Slur

Congressman Al Green Holds Press Conference to Address Controversial Slur by a Colleague Calling Him "Boy," and Referring to His Cane as a Weapon, along with the Use of an LGBTQ+ Slur

Posted by Rep. Al Green on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

“This is an attempt to normalize, whether it’s done wittingly or unwittingly, this type of slur, and it’s something that we cannot tolerate,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the president has set the tone and tenor, and unfortunately the tone and tenor starts at the top and it meanders its way down,” he added. “We have to stop it and stop it now.”

As for Harshbarger’s accusation during her interview that Green’s cane is “not real,” and could even contain a weapon, Green showed otherwise.

Rep. Al Green hands his cane to a member of the press.
Facebook/Rep. Al Green

“There are some who believe that this cane has a weapon in it. I’m almost reluctant to say that it doesn’t, to be quite honest,” he said, chuckling, “because there is some degree of safety in knowing that people might not bother to say some things or do some things that are ugly if they think I am armed.”

Green then invited a member of the press to inspect his cane. The reporter twisted at the base and the handle, revealing no secret compartment for weapons.

“I am ambulatory, but I find that it is quite beneficial when I’m climbing stairs,” Green explained. “It does give me some degree of stability that I need from time to time.”

Rep. Al Green
Facebook/Rep. Al Green

Green said he would be retiring the item and replacing it with another, similar-looking cane he had also brought to the press conference.

In the 24 hours since Harshbarger’s comments about Green drew criticism, she has remained silent.

The Tennessee representative isn’t the only Republican member of Congress to accuse Green on not needing his cane. Rep. Lauren Boebert did so while calling the device a “pimp cane”—another racially coded comment.

William Vaillancourt

