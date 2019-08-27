CHEAT SHEET
A REAL HERO
United Airlines Pilot Credited With Saving 184 People in 1989 Iowa Crash Has Died
Retired United Airlines pilot Al Haynes, who miraculously crash-landed a DC-10 jet with 295 people on board in an Iowa corn field near the Sioux City airport in 1989 has died at the age of 87. Haynes was dubbed a hero for saving the lives of 184 passengers after flying for about 45 minutes after the tail engine failed. The crash killed 110 people and one crew member and the Federal Aviation Administration credited Haynes and his crew for preventing more deaths. After the plane lost engine power in the tail engine, Haynes and his first officer flew in wide right circles and attempted to land in Sioux City before crashing into a corn field. United Airlines announced the death in a statement. “We thank him for his service throughout his career at United and for his exceptional efforts aboard Flight UA232 on July 19, 1989. His legacy will endure.”