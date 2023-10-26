CHEAT SHEET
Al Jazeera Reporter Back on Air Hours After Wife and Kids Were Killed
‘MY DUTY’
Wael Al-Dahdouh, the Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza whose family members were killed in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday, is back on air less than a day after the tragedy. The Palestinian journalist, who lost his wife and two children while reporting live in the northern region of the enclave, thanked his viewers for supporting him through the horrific loss in a video statement Wednesday. “It is our duty to get back to it quickly regardless of everything,” he said, in between live dispatches about Israel’s bombardment campaign. “It is my duty, despite the pain and the bleeding wound, to come back and meet you, through the camera and through our communication channels. Thank you so much.”