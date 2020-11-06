‘I’m Gonna Be OK’: Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
‘A LITTLE AGGRESSIVE’
Longtime Today show weatherman Al Roker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week to have his prostate removed. “It’s a good news/bad news kind of thing,” the 66-year-old said on the Today show Friday morning. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.” Roker said he’s sharing his story because Black men are 50 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than white men and are also at greater risk of death from it. The weatherman said he received his diagnosis on Sept. 29—and made the mistake of not asking his wife to come to the appointment. “I feel badly, because I didn’t tell Deborah to come with me,” he said. “In hindsight, boy I wish I’d told her to come.” “She was upset. And once she got past that, the reporter in her kinda took over. And then she’s been at everything ever since!” he added.