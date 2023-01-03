CHEAT SHEET
Al Roker Set to Return to ‘Today’ Show After Hospitalization
Al Roker is returning to the “Today” show Friday after exiting the show in November over blood clots. The 68-year-old’s return was announced by co-host Savannah Guthrie during Tuesday morning’s show. “Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning,” Guthrie said. Roker was hospitalized in November after blood clots were found in his leg and lungs. He’s been in and out of the hospital since, even missing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. In December, “Today” show staffers, including Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, surprised Roker at his house with some Christmas carols while he was home recovering.