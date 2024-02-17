School District Investigates Student Photo Reenacting George Floyd Murder
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
An Alabama school district is investigating an incident in which two high school students appeared to mock the 2020 murder of George Floyd, with one student appearing to kneel on the neck of another. A local station reported that the photo was taken by Calera High School students in central Alabama in the summer of 2023 and posted to social media in September, but was not reported to school authorities until this week. “Calera High School administrators and district leaders are aware of the photo and are investigating,” a spokeswoman for Shelby County School District told AL.com. “School officials were unaware of the photo until it was brought to their attention this week.” Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest over a suspected counterfeit bill. His death sparked international outrage and became a symbol of systemic police brutality against Black people in the U.S.