    OH NO

    Al Sharpton Confuses Cokie Roberts With Christiane Amanpour in Tribute Tweet

    Justin Baragona

    REUTERS

    Shortly after renowned journalist Cokie Roberts passed away on Tuesday, MSNBC host and civil-rights activist Al Sharpton attempted to pay tribute to her. But in that since-deleted tribute tweet, Sharpton not only misspelled the veteran reporter’s name but confused her for another well-known journalist, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

    “Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary journalist Cookie Roberts,” Sharpton tweeted. “Here is a Easter Sunday special we did in 2011. May she Rest in Peace.”

    The four attached photos showed Sharpton on that 2011 panel, but there was no Cokie Roberts. The woman he highlighted in the images was Amanpour, who is very much still alive.