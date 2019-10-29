CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Abortion Ban Blocked by a Federal Judge
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an Alabama law that would have outlawed abortions throughout all stages of pregnancy—with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The law was set to take effect on Nov. 15. The Alabama abortion ban, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in May, has been highly controversial for a number of reasons, including its ability to make performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Under the legislation, doctors would not have been allowed to perform abortions once a fetus is “in utero.” The Tuesday block, a preliminary injunction, was issued by Judge Myron H. Thompson of the United States District Court in Middle Alabama. The block will remain in effect until the “court resolves the case in full.”