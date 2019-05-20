Hundreds March on Alabama Capitol to Protest Strict Abortion Law

Hundreds of of pro-choice demonstrators, many carrying coat hangers to symbolize unsafe abortions, marched on the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery on Sunday to protest the state’s new abortion ban. The protesters chanted, “My body, my choice!” and “Vote them out!” The abortion ban, signed last week by Governor Kay Ivey, is the strictest in the nation, and would make any abortion performed after 6-week gestation a felony with no exception for rape or incest. “Banning abortion does not stop abortion, Staci Fox, head of Planned Parenthood Southeast, told the crowd. “It stops safe abortion.”