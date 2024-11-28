Alabama A&M University Falsely Announces Death of Hospitalized Athlete
Alabama A&M University falsely announced the death of a football player critically injured in a game, forcing the school to retract the news and apologize. “Upon hearing from a representative from UAB hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive,” said Alabama A&M. “We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information however, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition.” Twenty-year-old footballer Medrick Burnett Jr., a California native, played in seven games for the university before an accident tragically cut his football career short. In late October during a game against Alabama State, he suffered a severe head injury during a collision, resulting in brain bleeds and swelling. “He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life,” said Burnette’s sister Dominece James.
