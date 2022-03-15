Alabama APOLOGIZES for Banning ‘F’ Joe Biden License Plate

The state of Alabama is reversing itself and letting a gun salesman keep a vanity plate with the acronym for “Let’s Go Brandon. Fuck Joe Biden”—even after saying it does not allow any use of the F-word. The Department of Revenue initial told Nathan Kirk last month that it would not renew the registration for the LGBFJB plate. But after Kirk’s complaint about that decision made headlines, the agency suddenly changed its tune—and even apologized. “The Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, has determined the above referenced license plate will not be recalled,” it said in a March 9 letter, according to AL.com. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.” Kirk claims the F in his plate actually stands for “forget.” Riiiiight.
