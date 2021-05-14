Alabama Baby ‘CJ’ Whisnand Killed by Blunt Force Trauma to the Head: Docs
NEW DETAILS
Five-week-old baby Caleb “CJ” Whisnand Jr. died from blunt force trauma to the head on Monday night, according to an affidavit filed against the baby’s father, 32-year-old Caleb Michael Whisnand. The new details appear to contradict the baffling version of events initially put forward by CJ’s parents this week. In a teary press conference, they said they last saw CJ on Saturday. Then they said CJ went missing after going to a convenience store on Monday night with his father—but Whisnand couldn’t recall how it happened. Charging documents allege the boy was killed some time between 3:45 p.m. and 10:49 p.m., the time that Whisnand called 911 from the store, however no further details were given. CJ’s maternal grandmother previously said her daughter was trying to leave Whisnand.