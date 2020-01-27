Alabama Boat Marina Fire Leaves Several Dead, at Least 7 Still Missing, 35 Vessels Destroyed
Alabama officials say at least seven people are unaccounted for, several people are confirmed dead, and 35 boats were destroyed in a fire along the Tennessee River early Monday. Authorities said seven people were transported to hospitals. The fire was reported shortly after midnight and most of the destroyed boats, docked in Jackson County Park, are reportedly houseboats. The blaze consumed a wooden dock and an aluminum roof that covered many of the vessels, which cut off escape routes. “There were numerous people rescued from the water who had escaped by going into the water,” Jackson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen told the Associated Press. “We’re trying to get divers down here to search for possible victims in the water.” Seventeen emergency agencies reportedly responded to the scene. Harnen said several of those hospitalized suffered from being in the water and some were burned.