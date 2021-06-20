Alabama Car Crash Kills 10 People, Including Nine Kids
An Alabama youth services group suffered a devastating loss Saturday when 10 people, including nine children, were killed in a car crash. The incident involved a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, which crashed into a car carrying a father and a 9-month-old baby. Police said other people were also injured but they have not released the names or conditions of any of the other victims, per AL.com. Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said the crash was likely caused by hydroplaning, as the county was hit by a powerful tropical storm on Saturday. “Our hearts are heavy today. Our ranch has suffered great loss. As some of you may have hear, one of our ranch vehicles was involved in a multiple car accident this afternoon,” the ranch wrote on Facebook. “Please send prayers our way as we navigate this difficult time.”