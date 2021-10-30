Alabama College Disinvites Historian Jon Meacham After Anti-Abortion Protest

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham was invited to speak at Samford University in Alabama on the importance of civil discourse to celebrate the inauguration of the school’s new president. But Meacham has now been disinvited after students at the Southern Baptist institution, incensed that he had appeared at a Planned Parenthood event in Texas, kicked up a fuss.
“Although I am disappointed by the narrative that has combined important conversations about pro-life issues and Mr. Meacham’s planned appearance at Samford, it is vitally important to me that next week’s events unify and draw our community together to celebrate the history and future of Samford University, a place we love and for which we all care deeply,” President Beck Taylor said, according to AL.com. “Unexpectedly, Mr. Meacham’s planned lecture has become a divisive issue, one that takes attention away from our opportunity to celebrate Samford.”