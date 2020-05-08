Alabama Cop ‘Body-Slammed’ Walmart Shopper Who Refused to Wear a Mask
An off-duty Alabama cop took matters into his own hands when a woman refused to put on a mask before entering a Walmart. The unnamed officer reportedly body-slammed the shopper after she became infuriated by the request to cover her face. According to NBC News, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said the incident occurred Tuesday at a Walmart in a Birmingham shopping district. Mauldin said that, after the woman refused to put on a mask, she became “disorderly” and shouted expletives at customers and staff. A video of the incident shows the officer trying to detain her but, after she pushed away from him, the officer picked the woman up and slammed her to the floor. The officer used a “takedown measure” to get control of the woman because of “other threat factors in the store,” Mauldin said. The sergeant said the woman was not injured and refused medical care.