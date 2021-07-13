The Man Sowing Fear About ‘Home Intrusion by Vaccine Squads’

As Alabama trades off with Mississippi for the dishonor of being the state with the nation’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, one of its officials is raising the specter of federal agents going door to door, subverting personal freedom.

“Ban home intrusion by vaccine squads in Alabama,” Alabama state auditor Jim “Zig” Zeigler declared.

Last week, President Biden said vaccinations had stalled just as the latest variant was proving itself alarmingly more infectious.