Alabama Driver Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Is Beaten to Death by Angry Mob
An Alabama driver has died in the hospital after he was beaten to death by a mob of angry bar patrons for hitting and killing a woman with his car. The crash happened last week when 45-year-old Kenneth E. Harrison hit and killed 24-year-old Hannah Martin as she was crossing the highway to get to her car. Martin’s body flung into the parking lot of a bar, where a number of angry patrons flocked to attack Harrison, beating him so badly that he was airlifted to a trauma center. He remained there until he died from his injuries on Wednesday. Now, investigators are looking into both the crash and Harrison’s beating. Harrison was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for beating a Magnolia Springs man to death in 2005, and was released in 2016 after serving the five-year minimum.