    Four Killed in ‘Raging’ Alabama Flash Floods, Including 4-Year-Old Girl

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Four people died due to flash floods in Alabama on Wednesday night, authorities have said. The first, announced by the Marshall County Coroner, was a 4-year-old girl found just before midnight. The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered early the next morning. The final two victims were a Hoover couple trapped in a vehicle by “raging” waters. Their vehicle hydroplaned and flipped over a guardrail into a creek, eventually sinking into a lake.

    Much of the state was still swamped on Thursday; fire and rescue officials said that the flooding was “unprecedented” and that some areas hadn’t been hit by rains this heavy in two decades. Crews performed rescues throughout the night. A Birmingham woman was pulled from her car by cops and was unresponsive. After CPR, she regained consciousness and was “fully revived” by the time she was taken to the hospital, a fire and rescue chief said.

