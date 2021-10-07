Four Killed in ‘Raging’ Alabama Flash Floods, Including 4-Year-Old Girl
‘UNPRECEDENTED’
Four people died due to flash floods in Alabama on Wednesday night, authorities have said. The first, announced by the Marshall County Coroner, was a 4-year-old girl found just before midnight. The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered early the next morning. The final two victims were a Hoover couple trapped in a vehicle by “raging” waters. Their vehicle hydroplaned and flipped over a guardrail into a creek, eventually sinking into a lake.
Much of the state was still swamped on Thursday; fire and rescue officials said that the flooding was “unprecedented” and that some areas hadn’t been hit by rains this heavy in two decades. Crews performed rescues throughout the night. A Birmingham woman was pulled from her car by cops and was unresponsive. After CPR, she regained consciousness and was “fully revived” by the time she was taken to the hospital, a fire and rescue chief said.