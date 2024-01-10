CHEAT SHEET
College Football Legend Nick Saban Is Retiring
Legendary college football coach Nick Saban is retiring after 17 seasons at Alabama, where he built one of the longest-running dynasties in the sport, according to multiple reports. Saban, 72, won six national championships—as well as a seventh at LSU—and nine SEC championships, as well as a stunning record of 44 first-round draft picks, according to the Tuscaloosa News. He most recently led the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoff this year, though the team ultimately lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.