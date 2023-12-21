Alabama Football Player Arrested for Allegedly Transmitting STD

Read it at Tuscaloosa Thread
Police in Alabama arrested Crimson Tide offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett on Wednesday for allegedly knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease. A spokesman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said the arrest was made in connection with a report filed last week, according to local outlet Tuscaloosa Thread. Pritchett, 19, faces a Class C misdemeanor charge, meaning either three months behind bars or up to $500 in fines if he is convicted. The freshman offensive lineman has played in all of Alabama’s 13 games this season.