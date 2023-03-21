Alabama Freshman Football Star Dodged Cops at 141 MPH, Report Says
IN PURSUIT
A top football recruit at the University of Alabama has admitted to fleeing cops in Florida ahead of his arrest last week on possession of marijuana charges, according to a new report. The vehicle driven by freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell hit a speed of 141 mph after police first attempted to pull it over, according to AL.com, which cited a police report. Police then lost sight of the vehicle and called off their pursuit, but an officer spotted it later and Mitchell finally pulled over. The freshman football star is said to have admitted to cops that he tried to evade law enforcement, “claiming [his passenger] told him to ‘punch it,’” the report notes. More than $7,000 in cash and 226 grams of marijuana were subsequently found in the car, and both Mitchell and his passenger were charged with marijuana possession. Mitchell, a four-star recruit, was suspended by the team over his arrest and got a public dressing down from coach Nick Saban on Monday. “There’s no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time. It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations,” Saban said at a press conference.