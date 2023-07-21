CHEAT SHEET
Alabama GOP Defies SCOTUS, Refuses to Create 2nd Majority-Black District
Ignoring a recent Supreme Court ruling, Republicans in the Alabama legislature have passed a new congressional map with only a single majority Black district. The decision comes after the Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s order to redraw the state’s previous congressional map, which the court deemed an illegal gerrymander, to contain at least two districts with a majority Black voting population. However, the redesigned map, passed by Alabama Republicans on Friday after a special session, created only one seat with a majority Black electorate, NBC reported. Another seat created has a 40 percent Black population. Groups that contested the previous map have already pledged to fight the revised one.