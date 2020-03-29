CHEAT SHEET
Alabama’s Gov and Lt. Gov Are at War Over Pandemic Prep
BLAME GAME
Alabama’s governor and lieutenant governor are trading barbs over coronavirus preparations. According to AL.com, it began when Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth wrote a “biting” open letter to Gov. Kay Ivey’s COVID-19 task force, saying the state is “not taking a realistic view of the numbers or adequately preparing for what awaits us.” Ivey then shot back at her fellow Republican: “What is not helpful is raising challenges and criticism and issues we are aware of and (then) offering no solutions and showing no willingness to work with the task force and the team willing to fix it.” Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has now spread to six nursing homes in the state.