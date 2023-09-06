Alabama Guv Jumps on Book-Banning Bandwagon

CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has fired off a letter to the state’s public library agency, raising questions about specific books and asking whether “reform” was needed, AL.com reported. Ivey, a Republican, is the latest in a growing list of public officials who want books with content they object to stripped from school and public library shelves or restricted to certain ages. Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, says most challenges to books are not coming from parents but from advocacy groups with “moral or political” objections.