    Alabama Guv Jumps on Book-Banning Bandwagon

    EVERYBODY’S A CRITIC

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

    Reuters

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has fired off a letter to the state’s public library agency, raising questions about specific books and asking whether “reform” was needed, AL.com reported. Ivey, a Republican, is the latest in a growing list of public officials who want books with content they object to stripped from school and public library shelves or restricted to certain ages. Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, says most challenges to books are not coming from parents but from advocacy groups with “moral or political” objections.

