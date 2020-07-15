Alabama Guv Implements Mask Mandate After ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 Surge
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced a state-wide mask mandate after an “alarming” increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The order, beginning Thursday and remaining in effect until at least July 31, says anyone in a public setting must wear a face covering, including in ride-shares or gatherings of more than 10 people. “We’re almost to the point where our hospital ICUs are overwhelmed,” Ivey said, noting last week that 87 percent of the state’s ICU beds were full. However, she said enforcing the mandate would be difficult. “I always prefer personal responsibility over a government mandate,” she said. The order, which carries a penalty of $500 or jail time, is an about-face for the Republican governor who had resisted state-wide action as other states began to roll back reopening plans.