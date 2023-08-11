High School Basketball Standout Dies After On-Court Collapse
‘WASN’T MEANT TO BE’
One of the brightest young basketball prospects in the country tragically died after collapsing on the court during a school workout on Thursday, his family announced. Caleb White—the star senior guard at Pinson Valley High School—was just 17 years old. White’s grandfather, George Varnadoe Jr., announced the news Friday on Facebook, writing that Caleb “went into cardiac arrest” during the workout and “all attempts to resuscitate him failed.” He compared the episode to that of Lebron James’ son Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at the University of Southern California last month. “Our whole family was really looking forward to his upcoming senior season and afterwards, playing for a D-1 school and then perhaps the NBA,” Varnadoe Jr. continued. “But......it wasn't meant to be.” Varnadoe Jr. said his grandson was an “honor student” and an “excellent role model,” who was ranked the 25th best point guard in his class nationally and No. 2 in Alabama.