Alabama Judge Orders Parents to Turn Over Trans Kids’ Medical Files

A federal judge in Alabama has ordered parents suing to overturn a ban on some gender-affirming care to turn over their trans kids’ medical files. The families had argued that the health records are legally confidential and could put anyone who treated their children in jeopardy. But AL.com reports that Judge Liles Burke ruled that since the parents claim the banned treatments are medically necessary, the records are relevant. “Ultimately, the Plaintiffs have the burden to prove the allegations in their complaint,” Burke, a Trump appointee, wrote.