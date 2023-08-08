Alabama Man, 28, Killed by Lightning Strike, Police Say
HARROWING
A man in Alabama was killed by a lightning strike on Monday, authorities said. The unnamed 28-year-old victim from Florence was struck in the parking lot of the Florence Industrial Park, Florence Police Sgt. Ryan Kelly told Al.com. Local police, fire, and EMS responded to a medical call about the strike, but they were unable to save him. The victim succumbed “to injuries he received during the storm,” Kelly added. Police will not reveal the man’s name until his next of kin have been notified. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 28 people are killed by lightning in the United States every year. Alabama—along with Florida, Texas, Colorado, and North Carolina—is one of the states where lightning fatalities most commonly occur.