Alabama Man Sues Kraft Heinz For Alleged Lemonade Scam
WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS
In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday against Kraft Heinz Foods, an Alabama man alleges that the company’s Country Time lemonade mix falsely advertises just how much lemonade the powder can produce. DeMarcus Rodgers of Bessemer claims that when he follows the instructions listed on the 19-ounce canisters of Country Time, the powder only produces six quarts of lemonade even though the packaging promises eight. “Kraft Heinz’ statements prominently displayed on the label are untrue, misleading, and likely to deceive reasonable consumers such as Plaintiff,” the class-action suit claims. Rodgers’ 27-page court documents claim Kraft Heinz violates both the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Rochester First reports; the dissatisfied customer is seeking three times “actual damages” for all who have been allegedly swindled of those two extra sugary quarts.