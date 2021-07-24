Attempted Rape Suspect Busted With 400 Pairs of Women’s Panties
CREEP
A man from Dotham, Alabama has been arrested and charged with attempted rape and 50 counts of voyeurism after police found him in possession of 400 pairs of women’s panties. John Thomas Uda, 27, allegedly broke into a woman’s home on July 10 and got into a physical altercation, leaving her with multiple injuries. She told police a gaming console had gone missing, leading them to find Uda’s name on a sale for the console. The name was familiar to them; he’d been accused of stealing underwear from laundromats in 2019.
When police later questioned Uda, he allegedly admitted to stealing the console as well as a garbage bag full of her panties. They later found him in possession of hundreds more pairs, as well as photos of women, including coworkers. “If we can keep [him] in jail the public will definitely be better for it,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said, according to AL.com.