Alabama Mass Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 20 Injured at Sweet Sixteen Party
HEARTBREAKING
At least four people were killed and as many as 20 injured in a mass shooting in Alabama on Saturday night, according to multiple reports. The shooting took place around 10:34 p.m. at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, where teenagers were reportedly celebrating a 16th birthday party. Dadeville Senior Trooper Jeremy Burkett spoke about the shooting at a press conference Sunday morning, but gave few details about the shooting. “This is going to be a long, complicated process,” Burkett said. “We’re going to continue to work through in a very methodical way, to go through this scene, to look at the facts and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families.” Officials did not say whether anyone is in custody for the shooting and did not take questions from the press during the news conference. “This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted Sunday morning. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.” Ivey was endorsed by the National Rifle Association during her campaign for governor last year. She also signed legislation enacting “permitless carry” in Alabama, which took effect at the start of 2023.