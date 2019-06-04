Alabama Mayor Suggests Killing LGBTQ People in Facebook Post He Says He Thought Was Private

An Alabama mayor is under fire after suggesting “killing” members of the LGBTQ community in a now-deleted Facebook post. Mark Chambers, mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama, wrote in all capital letters: “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics!” After a Facebook friend brought up the idea of “revolution,” Chambers replied, “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it's bad to say but with out (sic) killing them out there's no way to fix it.” Chambers initially denied writing the post, claiming he “never said anything about killing out gays,” but that “if it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.” He later backtracked, admitting he was responsible and said that he believed he was sending a private message. On Tuesday, Chambers issued an apology on Facebook. “Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know that it was wrong to say anyone should be kill (sic),” he wrote.