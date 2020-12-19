Alabama Nursing Student Shot Dead During Campus Fight Over AirPods
‘SWEET, SWEET SOUL’
A 20-year-old nursing student was fatally shot when an attempt to sell a pair of AirPods in the parking lot of her college went awry this week. Destiny Washington and her boyfriend were in his car on the University of Alabama’s Birmingham campus on Thursday night when a suspect shot into their car. “We are devastated that tragedy hit the UAB family overnight when a student lost her life after being shot in the parking lot outside the Hill Student Center. Police believe this occurred during a meeting arranged to sell headphones,” UAB said in a statement on Friday. Washington’s boyfriend immediately drove her to the nearest emergency room but she was declared dead at 10:10 p.m. Friends and family described Washington as a stand-out student and a joy to be around. “The thing I remember most about Destiny was her smile. She was a sweet, sweet soul,” said Michael Lee, Washington’s high school principal. “We love all of our students but she was one of those special ones.” No arrests have been made.