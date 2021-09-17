CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Alabama Pickers’ YouTuber Couple Hawking Vaccine Skepticism Both Die of COVID
R.I.P.
Read it at AL.com
Two Alabama YouTubers who became known for online resale tips and vaccine denialism have both died of COVID-19. Tristan Graham succumbed to the virus three weeks ago in Huntsville, and Dusty Graham died Thursday, according to the GoFundMe page operated by their children. In one of the final videos on their now-deleted channel, “We are ALIVE and still Reselling on eBay,” the couple discussed why they would never get immunized. Dusty said, “I’ve got my own passport. It’s called the ‘Bill of Rights.’ I think this will be all behind us in a couple of years.” The couple blogged under the moniker “Alabama Pickers” about the best ways to resell secondhand items on eBay.